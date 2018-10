Ed Veseli is going to be working both sides of West Allendale Avenue when he opens a new restaurant on the site of the former Allendale Eats.

Veseli, who owns and operates Mezza Luna Bistro right across the street, said he'll offer breakfast and lunch -- same as the now-gone Allendale Eats, which closed suddenly in May.

He hadn't scheduled an opening yet.

