business

Yelp Says These Are The Best Pizzerias In (Almost) Every Bergen County Town

Cecilia Levine
Yelp says the pies from Zio's in Little Ferry are the best within five miles from Ridgefield Park. Photo Credit: Zio's Pizza

Finding a pizzeria in Bergen County is not the problem. They're everywhere!

It's finding the best one, however, that's cause for fierce debate.

These are the best pizzerias across Bergen County according to Yelp. We narrowed the results down to a 5-mile radius from main town or first town listed on every Daily Voice homepage:

  • BERGENFIELD: Nick's Pizza, W. Main Street.
  • CLIFFSIDE PARK: Napoli Wood Fired Pizza and Bakery, Anderson Avenue
  • CRESSKILL: Dante's Pizza & Restaurant, Madison Avenue
  • ENGLEWOOD: U Pie & Lobster Co., E. Palisade Avenue
  • FAIR LAWN: Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza, Berdan Avenue
  • FORT LEE: Nova Pizza & Pasta, Lemoine Avenue
  • GARFIELD: Santoni's Ristorante & Pizzeria, Outwater Lane
  • HACKENSACK: Brooklyn's Brick Oven Pizzeria, Hackensack Avenue
  • LYNDHURST: Jo Jo's Pizza and Pasta Kitchen, Ridge Road
  • MAHWAH/RAMSEY: Kinchley's Tavern, N. Franklin Turnpike, Ramsey
  • NORTHERN HIGHLANDS: Toscana Pizza, Allendale
  • NORTHERN VALLEY: Mario's Pizza, Broad Street, Norwood
  • PARAMUS: Calabria Pizza, Oradell
  • PASCACK VALLEY: Francos, Emerson
  • RIDGEFIELD PARK: Zio's Pizza, Little Ferry
  • RIDGEWOOD: S. Egidio, Broad Street
  • RUTHERFORD: Ferazzoli's Italian Kitchen
  • SADDLE BROOK: Plank Pizza Co and Beer Parlor, Market Street
  • TEANECK: Victor's, Cedar Lane
  • WYCKOFF: The Pizza Parlor, Franklin Avenue

