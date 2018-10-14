Yelp Says These Are The Best Pizzerias In (Almost) Every Bergen County Town

Finding a pizzeria in Bergen County is not the problem. They're everywhere!

It's finding the best one, however, that's cause for fierce debate.

These are the best pizzerias across Bergen County according to Yelp. We narrowed the results down to a 5-mile radius from main town or first town listed on every Daily Voice homepage:

BERGENFIELD: Nick's Pizza, W. Main Street.

CLIFFSIDE PARK: Napoli Wood Fired Pizza and Bakery, Anderson Avenue

CRESSKILL: Dante's Pizza & Restaurant, Madison Avenue

ENGLEWOOD: U Pie & Lobster Co., E. Palisade Avenue

FAIR LAWN: Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza, Berdan Avenue

FORT LEE: Nova Pizza & Pasta, Lemoine Avenue

GARFIELD: Santoni's Ristorante & Pizzeria, Outwater Lane

HACKENSACK: Brooklyn's Brick Oven Pizzeria, Hackensack Avenue

LYNDHURST: Jo Jo's Pizza and Pasta Kitchen, Ridge Road

MAHWAH/RAMSEY: Kinchley's Tavern, N. Franklin Turnpike, Ramsey

NORTHERN HIGHLANDS: Toscana Pizza, Allendale

NORTHERN VALLEY: Mario's Pizza, Broad Street, Norwood

PARAMUS: Calabria Pizza, Oradell

PASCACK VALLEY: Francos, Emerson

RIDGEFIELD PARK: Zio's Pizza, Little Ferry

RIDGEWOOD: S. Egidio, Broad Street

RUTHERFORD: Ferazzoli's Italian Kitchen

SADDLE BROOK: Plank Pizza Co and Beer Parlor, Market Street

TEANECK: Victor's, Cedar Lane

WYCKOFF: The Pizza Parlor, Franklin Avenue

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.