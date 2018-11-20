Bergen County Police Go Head-To-Head With SWAT Team, Army Cadets For Charity

Bergen County law enforcement, SWAT team members and U.S. Army cadets will be going head-to-head for charity next month.

Battle of the Warriors begins at 10 a.m. at Fair Lawn's Parisi Speed School, Dec. 1. Admission is $10 and will all go to charity.

The Paramus Police Department, Bergen County Regional SWAT Team and West Point will compete in nine athletic events ranging from kettle bell rows to tug of war.

Each participating organization chose a beneficiary:

The competition is the brain child of Parisi School owner Rich Sadiv, who runs the Training For Warriors program on a regular basis for members.

"It's going to be really good seeing everybody compete against each other," said Wood-Ridge Police Officer Jeff Geisler, joining the Paramus Police team.

"We will get some good competition and camaraderie. And of course, it's for a good cause."

Battle For Warriors: Dec. 1, 10 a.m., Fair Lawn Parisi Speed School, 2-22 Banta Place.

