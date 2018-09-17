Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

British Royalty To Visit Luxury North Jersey Car Headquarters

Cecilia Levine
His Royal Highness the Earl of Wessex will be at the new state-of-the-art Jaguar Land Rover North American Headquarters
His Royal Highness the Earl of Wessex will be at the new state-of-the-art Jaguar Land Rover North American Headquarters Photo Credit: Jaguar Land Rover North America/Wikipedia

A member of the British royal family will be at the new state-of-the-art Jaguar Land Rover North American Headquarters in Mahwah on Thursday.

His Royal Highness Prince Edward the Earl of Wessex will join employees to unveil a special plaque and commemorate the official opening of the new headquarters beginning at 1 p.m.

Prince Edward -- Edward Antony Richard Louis -- is the third son and fourth child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He was third in line of succession to the British throne but now is tenth.

