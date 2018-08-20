Controversial Instagram Star 'Girl With No Job' Performing In Hasbrouck Heights

Instagram sensation GirlWithNoJob (Claudia Oshry Soffer) will be performing Thursday evening at Bananas Comedy Club in Hasbrouck Heights.

The 2016 NYU graduate was fired from her internship and launched an Instagram account in which she reported popular memes and stolen tweets. The account quickly amassed nearly 3 million followers and took the place of a conventional job: Hence, GirlWithNoJob.

The 24-year-old's life was turned upsidedown earlier this year after a Daily Beast article revealed her conservative pundit mother's identify and her own anti-Muslim tweets.

Until then, Oshry Soffer and her three sisters Margo, Jackie and Olivia -- also active on social media -- made no mention of their mother Pamela Geller.

Known for her anti-Islamic writings and opposition to the proposed construction of an Islamic community center near the former site of the World Trade Center, Geller was banned from entering England in 2013 by the British government, the Daily Beast article says.

Two years later, she hosted a “Draw the Prophet Muhammad” contest in Texas on the site where two gunmen were killed by a security guard after plotting an attack at the event, the Daily Beast said.

As the news broke, Oshry Soffer's entire life changed. Her talk show with her sister Jackie "Morning Breath" was cancelled. She was dropped as a client by Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Her career was on the line.

"I just need to apologize," Oshry Soffer said in an announcement on Instagram that week.

"Some news was broke this morning about who my mom is and then some really disgusting, vile, stupid tweets of mine resurfaced. I need to just come right out and say how sorry I am. It's not cool, it's not funny. I was a dumb kid. I was 16 [and] I thought I was being funny and cool on Twitter and it's not. I'm not racist."

Still, the GirlWithNoJob knew the show must go on. She eventually continued booking comedy shows, regained some of her followers and launched a new talkshow with sister Jackie, The Morning Toast -- streamed weekday mornings on social media. Oshry Soffer has been featured on The Today Show, The Steve Harvey Show, VH1's Candidly Nicole and TLC's Say Yes to the Dress.

She was nominated for a 2016 People’s Choice Award for Favorite Social Media Star and the 2016 Shorty Awards’ Instagrammer of the Year, and also was named to Vogue’s 2015 Best 15 Instagram Accounts and Tech Insider's 2015 Top 50 People on the Internet.

