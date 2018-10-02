Dog With Hepatitis Among Pets Prayed For At Wayne Church's 'Blessing Of Animals'

Blind dogs, deaf dogs and even one with hepatitis were among the many pets blessed at the Grace United Presbyterian Church's annual "Blessing of the Animals" Thursday.

The Wayne church's annual ceremony commemorates the life of St. Francis, the patron saint of animals and the environment, with singing to and praying for all animals.

Every year on Oct. 4 (St. Francis Day), the Grace United Presbyterian Church -- and others in the area -- invite pet owners to have their pets blessed, this year by Rev. Andy Smith.

