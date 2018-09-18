Contact Us
Glen Rock Barber's Cut-A-Thon Will Benefit Baby Girl Who Lost Mom To Cancer

Cecilia Levine
Alyson Connolly-Randazzo with boyfriend Chris Bolton and baby Isabella. Photo Credit: Alyson Connolly-Randazzo (Facebook)
Christine Modica of Stag House in Glen Rock. Photo Credit: Christine Modica

A Glen Rock barbershop will be holding a cut-a-thon on Sunday to aid a New Jersey baby whose mom recently died of cancer.

Christine Modica, owner of the Stag House on Rock Road, organized the event in honor of her friend Alyson Connolly-Randazzo of West Milford. The new mom died Sept. 9 after an aggressive 7-month battle with colon cancer. Proceeds will aid Connolly-Randazzo's baby girl, Isabella.

"The cause is important to me because Alyson's most memorable attribute was her ability to unify friends," the barber said. "

She hosted a lot of gatherings amongst us that kept us in each others lives when adulthood seems so busy, she would keep us in touch with each other. She was such a special girl."

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cuts are $30 for adults and $20 for kids. Cash only.

