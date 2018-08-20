1 Million Miles, 30 Years And Still No Accidents For These North Jersey Mail Carriers

One million miles. Three decades. Zero preventable accidents for nearly a dozen North Jersey mail carriers.

To put it in perspective, you would have to travel around the earth 40.1 times to that distance.

Six Hackensack letter carriers -- among nearly a dozen from the area -- achieved just that making them recipients of the National Safety Council’s Million Mile Award:

Yvette Legette

Michael Manzo

Frank Heaney

Antonio Centron

Sheila Young

Bryant McFadden

Al Tariq Franklin (postmaster)

Other North Jersey carriers being honored include:

Arthur Andreano – Safety Manager, USPS Northern NJ District

Stephen Cannon – Safety Spec., USPS Northern NJ District

Letter Carriers’ Coworkers – USPS So. Hackensack NJ

Eric Henry – District Manager/A, USPS Northern NJ District

Maryanne Batten – P.O. Operations Mgr., USPS Northern NJ District

The ceremony will be held Friday, Aug. 24 in South Hackensack.

