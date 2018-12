A Hackensack liquor store sold a third-tier prizewinning New Jersey Lottery ticket from Friday's drawing.

Sold at Budy's Wine & Liquor's on Hudson Street, the ticket was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $30,000.

The winning numbers were 04, 10, 20, 33 and 57. The Gold Mega Ball was 13, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

