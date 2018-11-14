Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Breaking News: Car Slides Off Garden State Parkway Ramp In Elmwood Park
Ashanti's Sister Accuses Edgewater's Cardi B, Fashion Nova Of Stealing Her Velvet Design

Cecilia Levine
Douglas posted a side-by-side of her design and Cardi B's collaboration with Fashion Nova. Photo Credit: Shia Douglas INSTAGRAM
Shia Douglas launched Dymes Only in 2014. Photo Credit: @liltuneshi Shia Douglas INSTAGRAM
I've said plenty of times that my line was inspired by many of my favorite designers! Including this one!" Photo Credit: @iamcardib Cardi B INSTAGRAM

Shia Douglas says Cardi B stole her fashion design, but Cardi is saying it only inspired.

Around this time last year, Shia Douglas -- Ashanit's younger sister who launched clothing line Dymes Only in 2014 -- suggested that a two-piece velvet outfit would soon be released.

Fast-forward one year later and Cardi B released a similar piece as a collaboration with Fashion Nova.

Douglas called out both Cardi and the retailer on Instagram.

"Peep how the universe works.. I was planning to put this pic up as a tbt today bc I’m tired of it I posted it last year and as a creative, things get old and annoying fast.

"And I peeped people, certain designers I’ve worked with even! try to run with the design and make it their own."

Cardi B responded on the post: "I've said plenty of times that my line was inspired by many of my favorite designers! Including this one!"

