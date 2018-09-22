Bergen County Native Picked From Thousands To Be New 'Blue's Clues' Host

America, meet your new "Blue's Clues" host Joshua Dela Cruz.

The Filipino-American actor hails from Bergen County and was chosen by show host Steve Burns as his successor for the its Nickelodeon reboot as "Blue's Clues and You," the network announced on social media.

The Bergenfield native, 29, said it's a "wild, wild dream" to be at the helm of such an iconic show -- one that he grew up watching.

"'Blue's Clues' was about communicating," he said. "It taught me to be curious and ask questions and be silly."

Dela Cruz has appeared in Disney's Aladdin on Broadway as the understudy for Aladdin and ensemble member. He was also in "King and I" with Lou Diamond Phillips, "Here Lies Love and Encores!" and more.

Production will begin this month. No air date has been announced.

