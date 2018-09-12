Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Bergen County Native Shakira Barrera Gets Big Break On Hit Netflix Series 'GLOW'

Cecilia Levine
Shakira Barrera as Yolanda Rivas, aka Yo-Yo/Junkchain on Netflix's "GLOW." Photo Credit: GLOW/Netflix
GLOW Season 2 Official Trailer (2017) Alison Brie Netflix Series HD © 2018
GLOW Season 2 Official Trailer (2017) Alison Brie Netflix Series HD © 2018 Video Credit: ONE Media

Bergen County native Shakira Barrera is the latest cast member to join the hit Netflix series "GLOW."

Barrera of Englewood, a Bergen County Academies graduate, plays Yolanda Rives, a professional wrestler on the Emmy-nominated series. The show follows a group of women who perform for a wrestling organization in Los Angeles during the 1980s.

Barrera, who is Nicaraguan-American and the first in her family to attend college, recently sat down for a webcam interview about how her Rutgers prepared her for the role.

“My character is a stripper, break-dancer, ballerina," said Barrera, 28, Class of 2008.

"All of those elements come from discovering how to work with my body over four years at Rutgers.

Barrera has also appeared in "Faking It," an episode of "Grey's Anatomy," "uncool" and more.

Watch the "GLOW" Season 2 trailer above.

