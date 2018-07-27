Contact Us
Bergen County Supermarket Sells Winning Lottery Ticket

Cecilia Levine
Food Bazaar in Fairview sold a winning lottery ticket.
Food Bazaar in Fairview sold a winning lottery ticket. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Bergen County supermarket was one of two location that sold winning lottery tickets worth $50,000.

The New Jersey Lottery tickets -- sold at Food Bazaar in Fairview and P & P Food Mart in Jersey City -- matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Saturday, July 28 drawing.

The winning numbers  were: 22, 27, 46, 56 and 65 . The Red Power Ball number was 13. The Multiplier number was 02 .

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $187,000,000 for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, Aug. 1st at 10:59 p.m.

