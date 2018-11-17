Bergen County Turkey Trot Founder's 5 Reasons To Run On Thanksgiving

For many families, Thanksgiving would not be complete without a morning Turkey Trot.

And Aidan Walsh of Ridgewood's Racefaster is hoping to make his race an annual tradition for Bergen County families. The 5K race will be held this Thanksgiving Day in Glen Rock.

Here are Walsh's top five reasons to join the fun (it really is).

1. Burn calories, reduce guilt: Knowing that you are going to overeat in the afternoon is an accepted fact of Thanksgiving dinner, so why not reduce the guilt by burning calories before you eat? Factoring in a warm-up, pre-stretch, and run, most people will burn more than 1,000 calories as a result of the run.

2. It's a social event: Bring out your family, join your friends and run with your neighbors. Turkey trots are community events that get everyone up -- from the couch potato to varsity athletes. A brisk walk will get most people finished in under an hour for a 5K (3.1 miles) so it is very manageable for the average person. Top it off by dressing up in a festive turkey outfit.

3. Fill the pre-dinner void: You wake up in the morning and have nothing to do until dinner time. You can sit at home watching TV, you could spend 10 minutes playing tag football with your family, or you could lace up and do a fun, productive race -- that totally earns you bragging rights at the table.

4. You don't have to win: The vast majority of people who participate in these events are doing it for fun. There is no expectation to run fast or to beat people. The goal is to enjoy yourself while burning calories, and spending time with family and friends.

5. It's a tradition: It's never too late to begin a family tradition. Now in its fourth year, The Racefaster Thanksgiving Day run has already become a tradition for many local families. Make it yours!

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP.

