Bergen County's Shakira Barrera Is Latest Cast Member To Join Netflix Series 'Glow'

Cecilia Levine
Shakira Barrera as Yolanda Rivas, aka Yo-Yo/Junkchain on Netflix's "GLOW." Photo Credit: GLOW/Netflix
GLOW Season 2 Official Trailer (2017) Alison Brie Netflix Series HD © 2018
GLOW Season 2 Official Trailer (2017) Alison Brie Netflix Series HD © 2018 Video Credit: ONE Media

Bergen County native Shakira Barrera is attributing the success of her physically demanding role on Netflix's "GLOW" to her time at Rutgers University and its Mason Gross School of the Arts.

Barrera of Englewood, a Bergen County Academies graduate, plays Yolanda Rives, a professional wrestler on the Emmy-nominated series about group of women who perform for a wrestling organization in Los Angeles during the 1980s.

“My character is a stripper, break-dancer, ballerina," said Barrera, 28, Rutgers University Class of 2008.

"All of those elements come from discovering how to work with my body over four years at Rutgers."

Barrera, who is Nicaraguan-American and the first in her family to attend college, recently sat down for a webcam interview about how her Rutgers prepared her for the role of Yolanda Rivas, aka Yo-Yo/Junkchain.

Julia Ritter, chair and artistic director of Rutgers–New Brunswick’s dance department at the Mason Gross school, remembers Barrera as a motivated and ambitious student who worked as a “Fantana” – a spokes-dancer for Fanta soft drinks – while attending school. Ritter said it’s no surprise that Barrera’s intensive dance training helped shape her pro-wrestling athleticism.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.

