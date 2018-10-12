Contact Us
Blind North Jersey Locker Buy Yields Millions At Auction

A New York art dealer discovered hidden treasure locked away in a storage facility in New Jersey. David Killen paid $15,000 for the storage locker in Ho-Ho-Kus containing contents from the studio of an art conservator.
A gallery owner who blindly put down $15,000 for a storage locker in North Jersey saw a return of more than 100-times his investment Sunday at an auction, the New York Post reports.

David Killen, a Chelsea gallery owner, sold pieces by Dutch abstract expressionist Willem de Kooning for $1 million, $60,000 and $25,000 at Killen’s West 25th Street gallery.

Killen's "nondescript" locker was from the estate of Susanne Schnitzer, who was struck and killed by a garbage truck in New York City nearly a decade ago. She had inherited the pieces from her husband.

With the extra cash, Killen has his sights set on a new apartment, he told The Post.

