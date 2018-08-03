Cannabis-Derived Oil Works Wonders On Waldwick Toddler, Mom Says

Her feet couldn't touch grass. She refused to wear shoes. No loud or sudden noises.

This was only the beginning of an extensive list of triggers that Waldwick's Chiara Agudelo says sent her 3-year-old daughter, Audrey, into full-blown panic attacks.

Over the years, Agudelo has tried of variety of therapies to address her daughter's sensory processing disorder. In May, she tried cannabidiol (CBD) oil -- this particular one THC free -- and the lone remedy that she says consistently provides relief.

Is it legal? Not technically. Could Agudelo face penalties? Perhaps -- more likely, judgements from other parents, she says.

Is it working? Absolutely, she says.

"Audrey has been doing phenomenally," Agudelo said. "She lets me brush her hair and braid it. She wants to put shoes on and go to the mall. CBD oil has given her the boost that she's needed."

Derived from hemp and containing less than 0.3 percent of THC, CBD oil is believed to have therapeutic benefits for a myriad of ailments -- including epilepsy, anxiety, insomnia and more. Audrey's oil is completely THC free.

CBD is technically covered under the Agricultural Act of 2014, but there is some ambiguity around it.

According to DEA Spokesperson Rusty Payne , the Farm Bill permits CBD research only -- not marketing or sales. Vendors or manufacturers often use the legislation as justification to produce or sell the oil, he noted.

"Anybody who's in violation [of the federal laws] always runs that risk of arrest and prosecution," Payne said.

The good news for Agudelo -- and millions of others reaping CBD oil's benefits -- is that the DEA wouldn't use federal resources "to go after a mother because her child has epileptic seizures and has found something that can help and has helped," Payne told an Indiana news station.

Audrey's first Christmas was spent isolated with her mother in a room shaking and rocking back and forth.

"That was extremely overwhelming," Agudelo said. "There were people everywhere and nowhere to really breathe. I was just sitting there with her crying. I didn't know how to help."

An evaluation later indicated Audrey had a gross motor delay.

She started early intervention and began hitting some milestones. Still, there was a laundry list of events that would leave the baby shaking and crying -- as she was on Christmas.

Each week consisted of six hours of therapy: occupational, physical and speech.

It was becoming too much for Agudelo to handle.

"I had been reading up on CBD oil for so long but didn't know if I wanted to take the plunge and try it," the mom said. "It's a big topic with special needs moms and would be the first step into treating children in different ways from therapy."

Audrey's doctors were neither for nor against it. They told Agudelo that if she thought it would help, then she could try it. If it didn't, she would simply have to continue with therapies.

The reward seemed greater than the risk for Agudelo, who started Audrey on less than the recommended dosage -- three drops daily.

Within 30 days, she said, she saw drastic change.

Now, Audrey receives five drops a day -- two in the morning and three at night.

"I wouldn't use the term 'magic pill' because that implies that she's cured and it's all behind us," her mother said. "But in conjunction with her therapy regimen, it's been a great improvement. It's allowing her to live instead of be."

