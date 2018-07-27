Contact Us
Community Rallies For Montvale Landscaper, College Student With Rare Brain Tumor

Cecilia Levine
Chris DeBlasio of Montvale is battling the unimaginable: a sudden brain tumor.
Chris DeBlasio of Montvale is battling the unimaginable: a sudden brain tumor. Photo Credit: gofundme

Chris DeBlasio of Montvale had been working as a landscaper out of River Edge in between college semesters at NJIT when the unthinkable happened:

The 22-year-old began losing his sight and hearing.

Rushed to the hospital, DeBlasio, a rising senior, was diagnosed with a build up of the cerebral spinal fluid in the cavities of the brain -- the cause, a tumor.

More than $8,200 had been raised for the Paramus Catholic graduate on a GoFundMe page as of Sunday evening.

The tumor, known as an intracranial germinoma , is an extremely rare build-up of germ cells in the pineal region of the brain, the page's founders Katy Foley and Jenny DeBlasio said.

What ensued were three brain surgeries, a shunt to properly drain the fluid and now, six rounds of chemotherapy.

"For those of you who know Chris, you know that he is extremely kind, selfless, fun, honest, intelligent, hard working and generous," the page says.

"We would really appreciate all of the help we can get for these procedures and medical expenses. Any donation is appreciated."

