A GoFundMe campaign had raised more than $1,200 as of Wednesday afternoon for a Wallington family of three displaced by a fire.

Olga, her husband Rafal and their 6-year-old son Borys lost everything in the Lester Street blaze that woke them from their sleep Tuesday night, the page's founder Beata Mioduszewski said.

One of the family members and a firefighter were hospitalized with burns.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

