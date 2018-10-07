DEPORTED! Joe Guidice Ordered Back To Italy After Prison Sentence

Real Housewives of New Jersey husband Joe Guidice will be going back to his native Italy once his prison sentence is up, according to multiple reports.

The ruling was made by a judge in immigration court Wednesday, giving him 30 days to appeal, PageSix reports .

Guidice -- whose release date is scheduled for March 14, 2019 -- starred in the Bravo show alongside Teresa Guidice.

The couple, both formerly of Paterson, in 2014 plead guilty to 41 counts of fraud. Teresa served 11 months at FCI Danbury in 2015 while Joe is serving a 41-month sentence at FCI Allenwood in Pennsylvania.

