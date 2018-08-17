Contact Us
'Does This Work?' North Jersey Cook Tests Trendy Internet Recipes On Rachael Ray Show Segment

You guys have seen this recipe on the internet. It's that recipe where all of the rigatoni pasta are standing up straight and you make it in a springform pan. Not only has "Rigatoni Pie" been filling up social media feeds for a while, but it also tug Video Credit: Rachael Ray Show
Jeanette Donnarumma of Ridgewood -- the culinary producer on the Emmy-award wining show -- landed the "Does This Work" segment on the Rachael Ray show. Photo Credit: Jeanette Donnarumma

A North Jersey cook has landed a new segment on the Rachael Ray show testing trendy recipes from the internet that have your mouth watering.

Jeanette Donnarumma of Ridgewood -- the culinary producer on the Emmy-award wining show -- kicked off her "Does This Work" show with a dish called Rigatoni Pie.

"Should I start with the hairspray?" she asks in the clip, before getting down to business.

The Wayne native goes on to explain the recipe, in which all of the rigatoni pasta are standing up straight.

The first time around, Donnarumma wasn't crazy over how the recipe turned out. So, she gave it her own twist and tried again.

Watch the video above for more and search the hashtag #JeanetteDoesThisWork to see all of the latest episodes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON JEANETTE.

