Dumont Family Fights For Beloved 'Gentle Giant' Dog Diagnosed With Cancer

A Dumont family is turning to the community for support after its beloved dog was diagnosed with cancer.

More than $2,300 had been raised on a GoFundMe as of Saturday launched by Becky Cabrera for her family's dog Bentley.

The "life-thriving gentle giant" was diagnosed with Lymphoma after an emergency visit to the hospital. Doctors told the family all hope was lost and suggested putting Bentley down the following day, Cabrera wrote on the GoFundMe.

"Just when we thought Bentley had no hope, he proved us wrong and has been doing great on steroids which will help him fight for his strength and accept chemotherapy," she said.

"Without treatment, his life expectancy is only days to a few weeks. We have decided to fight for his life and give him a chance to enjoy his long walks, belly rubs, cuddles and so much more for just a bit longer."

Treatment will cost the family approximately $11,000 for four months, Cabrera said.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

