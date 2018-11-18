Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Dumont Family Mourns Dad's Sudden Death, Funeral Funds Needed

Cecilia Levine
The Ronne family of Dumont Photo Credit: Daina Ronne
The Ronne family Photo Credit: GoFundMe

A Dumont family is seeking funds to cover the funeral of their husband and father, who died unexpectedly on Monday.

Ralphe Ronne, 49, was visiting his mother and brother in Texas when he passed away unexpectedly.

Survived by his wife of 21 years, Daina, and three children ages 20, 18 and 14, Ronne was in between life insurance policies at the time of his passing.

A GoFundMe page is seeking $10,000 to cover funds associated with bringing his body back home and the funeral.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

Get the news you need to know on the go.

