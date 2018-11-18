Dumont Family Mourns Dad's Sudden Death, Funeral Funds Needed

A Dumont family is seeking funds to cover the funeral of their husband and father, who died unexpectedly on Monday.

Ralphe Ronne, 49, was visiting his mother and brother in Texas when he passed away unexpectedly.

Survived by his wife of 21 years, Daina, and three children ages 20, 18 and 14, Ronne was in between life insurance policies at the time of his passing.

A GoFundMe page is seeking $10,000 to cover funds associated with bringing his body back home and the funeral.

