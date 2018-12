Rick Antosh got his usual dish Dec. 5 at Grand Central Oyster Bar.

Complete with six Blue Point oysters, the 66-year-old Edgewater resident gets the $14.75 stew almost every time.

But this time, Antosh walked away with a souvenir -- a pea-sized pearl that experts say could be worth several thousand dollars.

