Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

His Wife Dies, Ice Cream Shop Shutters. Here's How North Jersey Customers Are Paying It Forward

Cecilia Levine
"Dom gave my son ice cream years ago when he had spent all his own money on friends," one customer said. "I have never forgotten that act of kindness." Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Dominic Rodriguez Photo Credit: GoFundMe

For the past decade, Dominic Rodriguez has given Hillsdale nothing but sweet memories. And now, the community is giving it right back.

More than $5,200 had been raised as of Thursday on a GoFundMe for Rodriguez, who has been operating Iscreamery with his wife, Margaret, for many years.

Last month, Margaret passed away -- and then the shop closed, forcing Rodriguez out of his apartment and in with family in Connecticut temporarily.

The goal of the campaign is to help the beloved restaurateur back on his feet.

Customers expressed condolences and fond memories at the Iscreamery on the GoFundMe.

"Dom gave my son ice cream years ago when he had spent all his own money on friends," one customer said. "I have never forgotten that act of kindness."

"The Icreamery was a great part of Hillsdale and Dominic and his wife were wonderful people to my family and I when we went there ....which was quite often," another said. "It’s a huge loss ....they will be greatly missed."

