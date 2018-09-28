King Of Con: Fraudster Giacomaro Releases Tell-All Book

North Jersey fraudster Thomas Giacomaro's tell-all book has hit the shelves.

“How a Smooth-Talking Jersey Boy Made and Lost Billions, Baffled the FBI, Eluded the Mob, and Lived to Tell the Crooked Tale" is co-written by journalist Natasha Stoynoff of PEOPLE, who made headlines when she accused then-candidate Trump of pushing her against the wall and forcing her to kiss him.

Giacomaro of Saddle River spent 12 years in jail for scamming 200 investors out of $73 million while working under the FBI as an informant. He reportedly received help from girlfriend and former RHONJ castmember Kim DePaola.

Giacomaro told the New York Post that the book makes Tony Soprano look like Mickey Mouse , and Jordan Belfort like he stole a pocketbook.

"A Jersey boy with a knack for numbers, a gift for making people trust him, and an all-consuming hunger to rule the business world, Tom Giacomaro could convince anyone of anything," the book's Amazon description says.

The book is the "unforgettable true story about a man who became hooked on living life to thrilling and dangerous excess, until he was humbled by the FBI, by the US Attorney, and by life itself."

CLICK HERE TO ORDER A COPY.

