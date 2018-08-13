Little Falls Woman Seeks New Car After Old One Gets Flooded In Storm

A Little Falls woman is turning to the community for help after her car was flooded in last weekend's torrential rain storm.

More than $3,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe page launched by Kellie Rose Kientz as of Wednesday evening.

A nearby car dealership was in disarray after a rushing torrent of muddy water sent vehicles crashing into one another.

"The car was under water," Kientz said on the page. "By next morning was completely full of mud and would not start."

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.