Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: WARM YOUR HEART: Bergen Boy With Stage 4 Cancer Surprised By NJ State Police Chopper
lifestyle

Little Falls Woman Seeks New Car After Old One Gets Flooded In Storm

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Kellie Rose Kientz of Little Falls lost her car in last weekend's torrential rain storm.
Kellie Rose Kientz of Little Falls lost her car in last weekend's torrential rain storm. Photo Credit: Kellie Rose Keintz

A Little Falls woman is turning to the community for help after her car was flooded in last weekend's torrential rain storm.

More than $3,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe page launched by Kellie Rose Kientz as of Wednesday evening.

A nearby car dealership was in disarray after a rushing torrent of muddy water sent vehicles crashing into one another.

"The car was under water," Kientz said on the page. "By next morning was completely full of mud and would not start."

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.