Love At First Sight: North Jersey's 'Weed Man' Adopts Adorable New Sidekick

Joseph Dillon of West Milford was scrolling through Facebook mindlessly -- but something stopped him at a photo a friend posted of a dog named Kona.

She was a few miles away at the borough's animal shelter. Moments later, Dillon was in his truck headed to the facility to meet the pup that stole his heart.

"It was love at first sight," said Dillon of Upper Greenwood Lake, commonly known in the area the Bergen County "Weed Man ."

"I went in right away to meet her, I didn't want to lose my chance. She jumped up and put her paws around my neck."

Two weeks later, after many more visits including an introduction with his 11-year-old Rottie mix Timmy, Dillon adopted his new dog.

"It's been great," formerly of Oradell and Bergenfield. "Definitely a change in lifestyle.

Dillon said he was impressed by the West Milford Animal Shelter's "amazing staff, clean facility and dedicated volunteers, who made sure it was the perfect fit."

With Timmy slowing down, Dillon has been working hard to train the high-energy pup with hopes of bringing her to work with him.

"As much as I want Timmy to live forever, he's coming to the end of his time," said Dillon, the owner of Joe's Beer Wine and Spirits in New Milford.

"I'm hoping he can help set Kona in his ways and one day throw her in the truck and take her everywhere with me.

"Now, she gives me a reason to come home early."

