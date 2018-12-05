Lucky Landscaper Wins $5G A Week For Life In Bergen County

A New York landscaper won $5,000 a week for life playing the New Jersey lottery after purchasing a ticket from a Bergen County retailer.

Victor F. was picking up water form K.N.T. Food Store in Englewood when he decided to take a chance and buy a couple of scratch-off lottery tickets.

Since he had never played before, Victor decided to wait until he got to work to find out if he had won anything on either of his tickets.

He was astonished to discover that he won big and called his sister Maria, who joined him at lottery headquarters in Lawrenceville when he filed his claim.

Victor said he didn’t have any definite plans yet for his winnings, but he is considering using some of the money to take a trip and investing the other. Victor also stated that knowing he has been lucky playing the lottery, he plan to continue playing into the future.

