Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Northvale Resident Charged With Having 2,400 Child Porn Images, Cyber-Chatting With Kids
lifestyle

Medicaid Won't Cover Closter Boy With Brain Injury When He Needs It More Than Ever

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Super Jax
Super Jax Photo Credit: GOFUNDME

Jax of Closter has a brain injury and cerebral palsy. He has been under continuous medical supervision since the day he was born.

The 4-year-old goes to therapy five days a week, is on daily medication, sees two doctors a month but still is turned down for Medicaid coverage because he is not disabled enough.

Jax has a surgery next month that will cost the family $15,000 -- even though they are already in extreme medical debt, Claudio Giustino explained on a GoFundMe page for Bella Karacsony, Jax's mom.

The page had raised more than $1,300 as of Thursday evening with a goal of $20,000.

"Every time I see Jax, I see a child with the strength and joy like no other. His eyes and smile can light up anyone around him," Giustino said.

"The family has such an amazing, positive will and desire to make Jax the happiest child you would ever meet."

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.