Meet Kayden, The 6-Year-Old Double Amputee From Englewood Saddened Over No-Show School Bus

Kayden Kinckles of Englewood is just like any ordinary 6-year-old.

He loves soccer. Playing on the playground. He even looks forward to going to school. The only difference between Kayden and most of his peers is that he is a double leg amputee.

Kayden made headlines earlier this week when the bus with a wheelchair lift that was supposed to take him to school failed to show up every single day, according to his mom Nicole Sessoms said.

Despite the bus problems and the fact that Kayden appears different on the outside, he remains positive.

"Kayden has an excellent attitude," Sessoms said. "He goes to the barbershop and gives everybody high fives. He deals with people staring sometimes and gets shy when you ask him questions.

"Overall, he loves making friends. He's great."

Born in 2012 with Omphalocele -- a birth defect in which an baby's organs are outside of the body -- Kayden has never been one to get down on himself.

Kayden took the internet by storm at just two years old, when a video of him learning to walk after his leg and foot amputation went viral.

"I got it, I got it," he said in the video, which was shared by celebrities including Jesse Smollett, who plays Jamal Lyon on "Empire" and Michael Vick.

The now-first grader has two prosthetic legs. He uses canes to help him get around.

More than $89,400 had been raised since March 2014 on a GoFundMe for Kayden.

Strange looks from kids at school are not uncommon at first, but once they understand why Kayden looks the way he does, they stop staring. Kayden, his mother said, is one of the most social kids on the playground and do everything his friends can.

Sessoms is hoping that Kayden will one day be fully independent. She has hopes and dreams for Kayden, such as college and driving.

Kayden is not learning disabled and has exceeded all of her expectations socially and academically, Sessoms said. She's confident that he will thrive.

"There a lot I’m trying to teach him to make things easier for him," she said.

"I want to get him a bathtub with a door so he doesn't have to climb across. That way when he's on his own, he'll be able to manage.

"I believe he will do great."

