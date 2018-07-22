Mesmerizing Video Shows Englewood Firefighter Dancing On Subway Platform

Working out has never looked so fun.

A video of Englewood firefighter Tarrant Anderson doing step aerobics on a New York City subway platform is garnering the attention of thousands.

Anderson, formerly of Hackensack, owns The Fitness Factory a block from the fire station. He began putting a hip-hop twist on the 1980s exercise fad, taking step aerobics to new levels.

He calls it "trap aerobics."

Anyone looking to try can visit The Fitness Factory on S. Van Brundt Street.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.