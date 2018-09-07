Miss New Jersey Falls Short In Miss America Competition

Miss New Jersey Jaime Gialloreto of Woolwich fell short in this year's Miss America competition when Miss New York took the crown Sunday night.

Nia Franklin was crowned Miss America 2019 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Miss Connecticut was first runner up.

The 19-year-old contemporary jazz dancer is a sophomore at Loyola University Maryland.

She danced to Aretha Franklin's "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" during the first talent competition, and advocated for food allergy awareness.

This was the first year that the contest took place without a swimsuit competition.

