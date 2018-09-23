Mom Wins Jeep Wrangler In Mahwah Raffle

A New York mom was the winner of this year's Mahwah Day Jeep Raffle.

The Mahwah Municipal Alliance announced Traci Myhal of Suffern, N.Y. was lucky number ticket #461, drawn Saturday during Mahwah Day.

Myhal had a choice between the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited or the 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL 4-door, each worth more $40,000.

The Rockland County mom chose the Wrangler, which she picked up from from Ramsey Chrysler Jeep Dodge on Route 17 Monday evening.

Proceeds from the raffle went toward the Mahwah Municipal Alliance, a non-profit organization with a mission to "inspire youth of Mahwah to become contributing , productive members of the community through personal courage, good decision making and physical and social development."

