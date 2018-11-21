Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

lifestyle

NJ Devils Surprise Young Bergen County Cancer Survivor

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Burgida, 11, drops the ceremonial first puck Friday for NJ Devil Brian Boyle and NY Islander Anders Lee. Photo Credit: NJ Devils
Burgida and Hynes. Photo Credit: NJ Devils

Longtime New Jersey Devils fan and leukemia survivor Bennett Burgida, 11, was getting ready to drop the ceremonial first puck at Friday night's game against the New York Islanders when his hero skated up next to him.

Instead of Captain Andy Greene, Brian Boyle came over.

Boyle is also a cancer survivor, having fought a 13-month battle with leukemia and announced last month the cancer was in remission.

Burgida served as the team's honorary assistant coach, joining John Hynes for the pregame press briefing.

The Devils lost to the New York Islanders 4-3 in overtime.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.