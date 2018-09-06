North Jersey Family Displaced By Fire Seeks Help During 'Unfortunately Costly Process'

A North Jersey dad is seeking financial assistance after he, his wife, newborn baby girl and dog were displaced by a fire.

More than $5,900 had been raised on a GoFundMe as of Saturday launched by Tom Mathew, whose Bergenfield home was ravaged by a fire on Sept. 2.

Mathew considers himself lucky that nobody was home at the time of the fire, but is already on to the "next order of business," he said: Moving back in.

"The realization set in yesterday that this will be a long, arduous, and unfortunately costly process," he wrote on the GoFundMe.

"I am most humbly and graciously asking for assistance in getting our family and 5 month old relocated and resituated.

"It's going to be extremely hard for us emotionally, as we were so looking forward to creating first memories for our daughter Lyanna over the holidays in our home, but we understand that its the people that make memories."

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

