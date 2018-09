A North Jersey retailer sold a winning New Jersey Lottery ticket that will split the $257,892 jackpot.

The Jersey Cash 5 ticket from the Sept. 26 drawing was sold at Metro Wine & Liquors in East Rutherford. The other ticket was sold in Jackson.

The winning numbers were: 03, 12, 17, 20 and 22 and the XTRA number was: 03.

