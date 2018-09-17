North Jersey Native, U.S. Marine William 'Billy' Kumberger Dies, 46

North Jersey native and U.S. Marine William "Billy" Anthony Kumberger passed away surrounded by family at Honor Health-Shea Medical Center in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Aug. 27. He was 46 years old.

A memorial will be held Sunday, Sept. 30 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Becker Funeral Home in Westwood.

Born in Englewood, Billy graduated from Teaneck High School in 1990 before englisting in the U.S. Marine Corps the following year. He served four years of active duty including Operation Restore Hope in Somalia and contended with the Haitian refugee crisis while stationed in Guantanamo Bay, according to his obituary.

In 1995, he was honorably discharged and transferred to the Marine Corps Reserves, where he remained on active duty recall until 1999.

Billy went on to graduate from the University of California, Berkeley in 2003, earning his bachelor's degree in science, electrical engineering and computer sciences. He opened Ziran Tech LLC for corporate software consulting, most recently at Ready Logistics.

Donations in Billy's memory can be made to the American Heart Association.

