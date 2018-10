A Jersey Cash 5 ticket matching all five numbers from the Oct. 9 was sold at a tobacco shop in North Jersey.

The ticket wining the $359,163 jackpot was sold at Tobacco Road in Garfield.

The winning numbers were: 01, 03, 07, 15 and 35 and the XTRA number was: 02.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot has reached the third-highest on record at $548 million. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is up to $282 million.

