North Jersey Woman's Cake Says All You Need To Know About Bar Mitzvah Boy

Cecilia Levine
He sits on a throne of books playing Fortnite on his iPad. This is one of the many creations by Teaneck's Melissa Alt -- only 26 years old.
He sits on a throne of books playing Fortnite on his iPad. Photo Credit: Melissa Alt

A Teaneck cake artist encapsulated a Bar Mitzvah boy in his cake: He'd rather be on his iPad.

Melissa Alt -- who in 2016 made Trump's presidential victory cake -- hit her latest job out of the park with her lifelike creation of an area teenager.

The 26-year-old used modeling chocolate to sculpt the boy, who sits atop his"thrown" of books playing Fortnite on his iPad -- wearing a crown.

Pretty impressive, right? To Alt, it's just another day at the office.

The Frisch graduate, who pursued a degree in art at the Pratt Institute, can turn anything into a cake.

Like this "Stranger Things" cake...

Or this elephant...

Or this Valentine's Day teddy bear...

Alt even made a cake for some of the "RHONJ" stars.

Of course, let's not forget Thanksgiving dinner.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF MELISSA ALT'S CAKES

