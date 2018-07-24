Palisades Interstate Parkway Gas Station Sells Winning Lottery Ticket

Two of 11 winning New Jersey Lottery tickets worth $10,000 were sold in Bergen County.

The tickets were from the July 24 drawing. The numbers were 01, 02, 04, 19 and 29. The Gold Mega Ball was 20, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The tickets were sold at Stop & Shop on Franklin Avenue in Wyckoff and the Mobil PIP on Palisades Parkway North in Englewood Cliffs.

Two of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prizes to $30,000. The winning tickets were purchased at the following locations.

Additionally, two New Jersey Lottery players won $1 million. Those tickets were sold in Camden and Warren counties.

The next drawing will be held Friday, July 27 at 11 p.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.