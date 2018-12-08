'People Care So Much': Friend Of Midland Park Couple In Crash Brings Prayer Boxes To Library

The outpouring of love on social media is what indicated to Catie Gackowski of Midland Park that more had to be done for a local couple injured in a wreck last week.

The 21-year-old first established a GoFundMe that had raised more than $33,000 for Ryan Moore and Jenna Passero as of Tuesday morning. Still, it wasn't enough.

Gackowski her mom, and some of her friends recently came up with the idea for support note boxes, located inside of the Midland Park Library, the contents of which will be delivered to the Passero and Moore families.

"We wanted to create something that the town had access to where they could write messages or prayers that wouldn't make anyone uncomfortable or bother the families," said Gackowski, a TCNJ student and longtime friend of Moore and Passero.

"Still, it lets them know we're thinking about them."

** ALSO SEE: Charges Upgraded For Motorist Who Killed Designated Driver, 20, Injured Midland Park Couple **

"Everyone is really invested whether they know them personally or not because they’re local."

The boxes come at a critical time. On Monday, Moore endured a 9-hour hip and pelvis surgery. He is recovering at the hospital, his girlfriend by his side.

"Ryan's mom believes in prayer and asked someone to say a prayer every time he pops into someone's head," Gackowski said. "We wanted to put something out so she could see people are praying for Ryan."

Passero recently shared a photo on social media of the couple just before the accident.

"People that know them and people that don't have come together," Gackowski said.

"There are so many kids my age who don't have money but donated because they all know and love Ryan and Jenna. People care so much."

Leave a note at the library located at 250 Godwin Ave., Midland Park

