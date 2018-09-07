POLL: Would You Try The Cheeseburger Flavored Ice Cream From North Jersey Restaurant?

Innovative or absolutely vile? Cheeseburger-flavored ice cream is the latest menu item at The Office Tavern Grill with locations in Ridgewood, Morristown and Summit.

In honor of National Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 18, guests can enjoy a complimentary scoop of homemade cheeseburger-flavored ice cream with the purchase of any burger.

The ice cream comes as a side with a purchase of a burger from the Ridgewood, Morristown and Summit locations.

