'Setting Differences Aside': GoFundMe Aids Woman's Ex-Husband, Kids After Wyckoff Fire

Cecilia Levine
Aftermath.
Aftermath. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Franklin Lakes FD

Mary Guarracino and her ex-husband certainly had their differences. But when tragedy struck recently, those differences mattered little.

Guarracino had raised more than $1,700 on a GoFundMe for the family displaced by a fire early Saturday morning.

"I feel compelled to help," the mom of two said.

"What happened to him is unfortunate. I don’t want to see him struggling, so I’m going to do my best to help in any capacity that I can.

"At the end of the day we have two daughters that we need to raise together."

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

