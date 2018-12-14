'Setting Differences Aside': GoFundMe Aids Woman's Ex-Husband, Kids After Wyckoff Fire

Mary Guarracino and her ex-husband certainly had their differences. But when tragedy struck recently, those differences mattered little.

Guarracino had raised more than $1,700 on a GoFundMe for the family displaced by a fire early Saturday morning.

"I feel compelled to help," the mom of two said.

"What happened to him is unfortunate. I don’t want to see him struggling, so I’m going to do my best to help in any capacity that I can.

"At the end of the day we have two daughters that we need to raise together."

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.