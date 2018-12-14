'Setting Differences Aside': GoFundMe Aids Woman's Ex-Husband, Kids After Wyckoff Fire

Mary Guarracino and her ex-husband certainly had their differences. But when tragedy struck recently, those differences mattered little.
Guarracino had raised more than $1,700 on a GoFundMe for the family displaced by a fire early Saturday morning.
"I feel compelled to help," the mom of two said.
"What happened to him is unfortunate. I don’t want to see him struggling, so I’m going to do my best to help in any capacity that I can.
"At the end of the day we have two daughters that we need to raise together."
