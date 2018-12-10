Single Clifton Mom With 'Heart Of Gold' Battles Cancer For Fourth Time

Catherine Clinton of Clifton has survived cancer three times already.

The first at 24 years old, ovarian cancer. Then breast, decades later. Last year, the single mom fought skin cancer. This year, Clinton was diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic terminal breast cancer.

Her neighbors are making sure she won't fight alone.

More than $7,500 had been raised for Clinton as of Wednesday on a GoFundMe , launched by Kate Cade.

"All her life the single mother of two has worked tirelessly to help other people , working with children with disabilities," Cade wrote.

"She has tried to improve the lives of those less fortunate than herself and is so sad to have had to leave her job and the children who she loves as her own."

Clinton -- who immigrated to the U.S. from Belfast in 1983 -- was recently placed on permanent disability at the advice of her oncologist. In turn, her health insurance has been jeopardized, the page says.

Funds raised by the campaign will go toward costs of living with a terminal diagnosis: Both treatment and the day-to-day cost of life.

"Anyone who knows Catherine knows what a spectacular woman she is, a heart of gold who would do anything for anyone," Cade said. "So let’s all try to help her ease the burden for her and her children."

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

