'Starting From Scratch': Fundraisers Aid Fair Lawn Family Displaced By Fire

Cecilia Levine
The Horowitz family lost their house and nearly all of their belongings in a Friday evening fire. Photo Credit: GOFUNDME

The community is coming together to aid a Fair Lawn family that lost everything in a house fire on Friday.

Shany and Yitzy Horowitz -- along with their three children -- lost nearly everything in the blaze, which torched their house to a shell. Their cherished possessions, clothing, furniture, kitchenware and more with it.

"They need to start from scratch," according to Miriam Schreiber Stobezki, who established a GoFundMe for the family that had raised more than $16,000 as of Saturday evening.

The campaign had raised more than $16,000 for the family as of Saturday evening. The children's school, Yeshivat He'Atid, has also launched a donation page.

