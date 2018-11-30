Submit Your Family Photo To The Daily Voice Christmas Card Contest

'Tis the season to take family photos, slap them on holiday cards and send them to all of your friends.

And we at Daily Voice want to see what you're sending, for the 2018 North Jersey Christmas Card Contest.

Email the goofs, creativity and crying kids on Santa's lap to clevine@dailyvoice.com no later than Dec. 15. Be sure to include the town that you are from.

Voting begins Sunday, Dec. 16. Winners announced Christmas Morning.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.