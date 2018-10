We want crazy, creative and ridiculous. We want the best.

Daily Voice is holding its second annual Halloween costume contest.

Send photos of your costume to clevine@dailyvoice.com between now and Oct. 25 (be sure to include your name, age and town you're from). We won't show anyone until Oct. 25, when voting begins. The winner will be announced on Halloween.

Click here for last year's finalists.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.