The Valley Hospital Auxiliary Hosts “An Unforgettable Night” At The Legacy Castle

On November 16, more than 340 Valley supporters gathered in black tie attire to celebrate “An Unforgettable Night” – The Valley Hospital Auxiliary’s 72nd Annual Valley Ball. This time-honored event took place in the storybook setting of The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains. Approximately $200,000 was raised towards The Auxiliary’s $1.5 million pledge designated to two areas – Valley Medical Group’s Child & Adolescent Mental Health Program and Valley Home Care’s Butterflies endowment.

The Valley Ball co-chairs, Denise Downey, Carol Gillespie and Elaine Heimberger, delivered the welcoming remarks, recognized the sponsors and donors and encouraged guests to dine and enjoy dance music performed by Escapade from Craig Scott Entertainment.

Audrey Meyers, president and CEO of Valley Health System, thanked the Auxiliary for their dedication throughout the years and acknowledged their most recent fundraising efforts, which have generated $1.2 million towards their goal.

“In this season of giving thanks, please accept my sincere gratitude and appreciation for helping Valley provide outstanding care and service to our community,” Meyers said.

Then, she gave tribute to Auxilian and Vice President of Facilities Management Maria Mediago, who is retiring in 2019 after a 16-year career at Valley.

Throughout its long history, The Valley Hospital Auxiliary has raised more than $18.5 million in support of much-needed healthcare programs and services that have touched thousands of Valley’s patients and their families. It consists of more than 800 members and works to fulfill a threefold mission: to raise funds for special projects, provide volunteer service and serve as a community liaison.

This event is one of many fundraisers organized by the Auxiliary volunteers to reach the fundraising goal. This donation, which is designated to Valley Medical Group’s Child & Adolescent Mental Health Program and Valley Home Care’s Butterflies endowment, demonstrates their loyal support of Valley’s mission.