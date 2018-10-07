TheHitchuation: Sorrentino Planning Pre-Prison North Jersey Wedding

A North Jersey wedding is reportedly in the works for MTV's "Jersey Shore" personality Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino and fiancé Lauren Pesce.

Joey Camasta, friends with Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, said on internet talk show "The Morning Toast" (54:00) that the happy couple will get married "in the next couple months" before Sorrentino's eight-month stint in federal prison.

Sorrentino and his brother Marc Sorrentino last week were sentenced for ducking taxes on what authorities said was nearly $9 million in income from promotional gigs -- while claiming pricey clothing, high-end cars and personal grooming as business expenses.

Camasta, who was on a recent episode of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation Part 2," did not disclose exactly where the wedding will be or the date.

